KCLR Live: Thursday 26th November, 2020

Paul Murphy of the RTE Investigates Unit tells us the story of Patrick Russell – one of Ireland’s most prolific conmen.

The Kilkenny Lion’s Club Christmas Auction starts on The Farm Show here on KCLR this evening – Philip O’Neill and Pat O’Hanlon discuss what’s on offer and the work the club do to support local charities.

We’re nearing the end of Waste Awareness Week across Carlow and Kilkenny – Jannette O’Brien of Carlow County Council and Bernadette Moloney of Kilkenny County Council join us to talk about today’s launch of “Paint Smarter”.

Tricia Butler of Butler’s Family Farm tells us about the demand for turkeys.

Musician Mick Hanly talks about the death of Hal Ketchum and how he made his song “Past the Point of Rescue” famous.

Shane O’Keefe celebrates the life of Diego Maradona.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Market Cross Shopping Centre, Manager Lesley Cleere tells us more.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery tells us how to make our Christmas pudding.