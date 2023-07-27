KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 27th July 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show we pay tribute to Irish music legend Sinéad O’Connor. Niall Stokes founder and Editor of Hot Press Magazine and John Masterson talk to Una about Sinéad’s legacy.

Joe Haire from Kissane’s Pharmacy joins Una in studio to discuss the new government proposals that could allow Irish pharmacists to prescribe medicines.

Fr. Willie Purcell tells us about the upcoming Annual Camino walk in Jenkinstown Park taking place this Sunday and discusses life in the ministry.

Ella Lily Hyland the Carlow-born star of the upcoming Amazon Prime series ‘15 Love’ tells Una about how she prepared for the role.

Marcella Brennan pays tribute to her sister Aisling and tells us about the fundraising table quiz taking place on Friday night in aid of Friends of St Luke’s Hospital.

We hear from Niamh Murray about the Move2B Project that aims to dismantle barriers for teenage girls in sport.

On this week’s episode of ‘Ours to Protect’ Ethna Quirke spoke to Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly about where we are in terms of meeting our climate change targets.

Anne Neary pops in to studio to give us a delicious recipe for quiche.

Finally, Edwina Grace is with us live from the launch of the new Carlow town bus service.

