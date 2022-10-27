KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 27th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Deputy John McGuinness spoke with Eimear about his passion to ensure a Kilkenny Campus is created. He was disappointed that plans for a Kilkenny campus were not part of this week’s launch. While he does think it will be delivered, he told Eimear a timeline is important now.

Jim Dunne, Secretary of Rathvilly GAA joins Eimear to tell us about their official launch of the lights on Saturday at 8.30 pm. Rathvilly GAA Club is the first GAA club in Carlow to use solar power on their walking track

Brian Redmond tells us about his recent eye surgery. Eimear is joined by Liz Grennan, Refractive Optometrist at Optilase Eye Clinic about the procedure and results.

Emma Uí Bhroin of Glór Ceatharlach chats about “Ar Chnoc is ar Shliabh agus Aistí Eile”

Peter Roberts of Padmore & Barnes tells us about climbing Mount Everest.

Kilkenny are to get a dedicated ‘Night-time Economy Advisor’ under new pilot scheme. Marion Acreman, Centre Manager, MacDonagh Junction talks about this.

Triona Phelan gives us an update on how Brianna is doing.

Anne Neary of Ryland House Cookery talks Halloween treats and Savour Kilkenny.