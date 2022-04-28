KCLR LIVE: Thursday 28 April, 2022

On Thursday’s KCLR LIVE:

John Nolan, Carlow IFA Chair tells us about his ewe that delivered six healthy lambs.

This Friday 29th is Go Purple Day 2022. Go Purple Day was started to raise awareness of the services and supports available to victims of domestic abuse.

Naoimh Murphy, Communications & Training Officer with Amber Women’s Refuge and Garda Elaine Dalton from Kilkenny DPSU ) are encouraging people to wear purple, bake purple or show purple to raise awareness and to donate on Go Purple Day to Amber or their local Domestic Abuse service.

Nicola Woods, Programme Manager for Enterprise Nation tells us about the Carlow for the Go and Grow Online Programme which will train small businesses to trade and engage online.

Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey talks us through the best sexual positions to maximise pleasure for both partners.

Helena Fitzgerald chats to KCLR Live about the Climate change conference taking place at the VISUAL Wednesdays. – Short Circuit is a series of four conversation events taking place in Helena Fitzgerald’s exhibition A Space for Making Good Decisions About Place in April and May 2022.

St Brigid’s College is amalgamating with CBS Callan to form Colaiste Abhainn Rí. To tell us about the celebration on the St Brigid’s school grounds on Sunday, 1st May, Eimear is joined in studio by Billy Gardiner, Previous Principal Of 15 Years And Chairperson Of The Board In Charge Of The Celebrations At St. Brigid’s College And Sister Maria Goretti, Former Deputy Principal At St. Brigid’s.

The highly acclaimed hit comedy ‘3 Hail Mary’s’ by Tommy Marren is coming back to the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny as part of its final nationwide tour. Tickets now on sale at www.watergatetheatre.ie or by calling the box office on 056 776 1674.

James Hennessy from the Reptile Zoo tells us about the biodiversity crisis as at least one in five reptile species is threatened by extinction.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School has some advice for anyone who wants to organise a communion by themselves.