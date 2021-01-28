KCLR Live: Thursday 28th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue is pleading with people not to engage in illegal dumping, following the shocking discovery of 12 fox carcasses and bags of household rubbish, dumped in a field off the N81, close to Rathvilly, yesterday.

Pamela Sheridan, OT Stoneyford tells us about her weight loss efforts during lock down and continuing to inspire and motivate people locally.

Physiotherapist Nicola Bolger of Active Life Physiotherapy advises us on how to incorporate movement into our days, the importance of stretching and the role that stress can play in injury.

Professor Rose Anne Kenny discusses new research into the effects of Covid19 on our older population and is one of a group of Irish medical experts calling for Vitamin D to be taken in the fight against corona virus.

Bernard Geraghty tells us about his Landscape Tours and looking forward to getting people back out on the world’s snowy mountains.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery is making a delicious red pepper pesto which can be used in lots of dishes.