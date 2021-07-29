KCLR LIVE: Thursday 29 July, 2021

On Thursday’s Show:

Michael Conway, St Luke’s Cardiologist is talking about emerging Covid trends among young people and to remind us not to let our guards down just yet.

Tim Butler, Kilkenny County Council joins us to address resident’s concerns over the Loughmacask link road.

Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey from Sex Therapy Solutions is talking about attachment styles, the different types and how they may be affecting your intimate relationships.

Ronan Mcgreevy, Irish Times Journalist is on to speak about an “extremely unkempt” residential home. Inspectors noted strong smell of cat waste at Camphill Community centre near Gorey. The centre for people with intellectual disabilities had its registration cancelled after residents were found living in unsafe and dirty conditions.

Cllr Andy Gladney joins us asking Waterways Ireland to cut back the banks/overgrowth on the River Barrow after four boats had to turn back last week.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery is sharing a classic recipe and a crowd-pleaser, Vitoria Sponge.

Maurice Lawler joins us to talk about his brother Marcus who is racing in the Olympics this Tuesday 3rd August 3.05am Irish time.

