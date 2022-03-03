KCLR LIVE: Thursday 3 March, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

Eimear is joined by John and Selena Ryan. Operation Transformation has come to an end but John tells us for him, it is just the beginning.

We hear from Rebecca Harold, founder of Translife Kilkenny on setting up Kilkenny’s first trans and intersex group. The aim is for all people under the trans flag to meet, share their experiences and show support in a fun, welcoming environment.

Dr Tadhg Crowley from Ayrfield Medical answers your health questions. Also up for discussion is living with Covid and how to navigate the new normal.

It is World Book Day and our favourite Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey has some erotic, educational and empowering reading recommendations.

Seán O h’Argain and Cllr. William Patton on the surprise resignation by Labour Leader Alan Kelly.

To tell us about Bi-Polar Disorder and supports available through AWARE we are joined by Rita Kelly, Committee Member Of the Carlow Mental Health Association and Psychiatric Nurse and Liam Gildea, Author “High Life, Low Life, Living With Bi-Polar Disorder”.

For more visit: www.aware.ie/services/

KCLR’s Queen of Cookery, Anne Neary joins us with a recipe this week for Crab and Cod Kedgeree.