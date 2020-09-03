KCLR Live: Thursday 3 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

A concerned Burnchurch parent tells us why she feels the local roads are too dangerous for her children going to school.

Tommy Roche explains why he’s started a petition to legalise medicinal cannabis.

The Principal of Gaelscoil Osraí talks about the ‘Get to school on your own fuel’ campaign.

Part Two:

Dr Niall Kavanagh tells us about the St Luke’s Hospital staff setting off on the ICU 4 U Charity Cycle.

Cllr Fintan Phelan catches up with Eimear about antisocial behaviour in Carlow Skate Park.

Anne Neary shares her tips for the perfect Apple & Blackberry Pie.

Leanne Cantwell speaks about the importance of mindfulness.

And William Byrne talks to us about the Digibus in Billy Byrne’s.