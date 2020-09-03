KCLR Blog
KCLR Live: Thursday 3 September 2020 (Full Show)
Part One:
A concerned Burnchurch parent tells us why she feels the local roads are too dangerous for her children going to school.
Tommy Roche explains why he’s started a petition to legalise medicinal cannabis.
The Principal of Gaelscoil Osraí talks about the ‘Get to school on your own fuel’ campaign.
Part Two:
Dr Niall Kavanagh tells us about the St Luke’s Hospital staff setting off on the ICU 4 U Charity Cycle.
Cllr Fintan Phelan catches up with Eimear about antisocial behaviour in Carlow Skate Park.
Anne Neary shares her tips for the perfect Apple & Blackberry Pie.
Leanne Cantwell speaks about the importance of mindfulness.
And William Byrne talks to us about the Digibus in Billy Byrne’s.