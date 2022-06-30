KCLR LIVE: Thursday 30th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

JJ Kavanagh & Sons had to make the difficult decision to suspend some routes due to the low patronage. Route 873 Carlow – Bagenalstown – Kilkenny is one of those suspended. Paul Kavanagh of JJ Kavanagh & Sons explains it all to Eimear.

Edwina Grace has been out and about asking locals what they think of the one-way system decision.

Cllr Joe Malone chats with Eimear about the recent Dublin Airport mayhem and the deployment of the Irish Defence Forces to help the situation.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on plans for a new women’s refuge for Carlow. The Minister also responds to proposed mandatory sentencing changes and the review of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder cold case.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Therapist with Sex Therapy Solutions has some advice for a listener who has sent in an anonymous email asking for some help.

Anne Mynes of Breast Cancer Ireland & UPMC tells us about a complimentary breast cancer awareness talk on behalf of Breast Cancer Ireland to the communities of Carlow and Kilkenny. It is free of charge. She explains how you can arrange one of these presentations for your community group.

Harry Ewing reports from the Horizon Irish Open.

Naoimh Murphy of Amber Women’s Refuge reacts to Minister McEntee’s interview.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery on how to make the perfect boiled egg.