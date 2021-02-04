KCLR Live: Thursday 4th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Jennifer Ryan Moran, a Laois mum, documenting her IVF journey at The Scenic Route by Jen discusses the hidden costs of IVF and the push for new legislation to enable free access to IVF.

Kate Carroll, Programme Officer with Foroige Big Brother, Big Sister Programme in Kilkenny is looking for volunteers to get involved with the programme locally.

JP O’Brien of the Little Collins CBD Dispensary tells us about their shop on Kieran Street and operating as a health food business.

Damian Young of Carlow based electric scooter company Zeus Scooters discusses expansion plans for the Irish market.

Today is World Cancer Awareness Day – Dr. Bill Cuddihy, Chairperson of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre, discusses the impact of the Covid19 pandemic on routine screening programmes.

And love is the air, as Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery has a delicious Chocolate Rum and Raisin Torte to get us in the mood for Valentine’s Day.