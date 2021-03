Today on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin,

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe on economic recovery from the pandemic ,

Jason Morrissey, Kilkenny Cycling Tours chats to KCLR Live about the disappointing delay in the Kilkenny Greenway Project,

Catherine Joyce from the Irish Traveller Movement discusses Pontins memo on “undesirable guests”,

Marie Butler makes an appeal for the 6 corgi puppies stolen from her residence and Anne Neary shares her recipe for Chilli Con Carne with a twist.