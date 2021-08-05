KCLR LIVE: Thursday 5 August, 2021

On today’s show:

Bishop Denis Nulty, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory and Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin says he has written to all parishes and asked them to abide by current official guidelines about communions and confirmations for the moment.

On Sunday the 8th of August family, friends and Aldi colleagues of the late Noel Purcell will be running a 5km in memory of him to raise funds for Carlow/ Kilkenny home care team. You can find details here: Go Fund Me

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions joins us to talk about how feeling pressure to have sex or initiate sex for your partner can lead to not wanting sex. Audrey shares some tips on how to improve things.

Geraldine King, Director of the National Recruitment Federation joins us to discuss some of the difficulties local businesses have been facing in recruiting staff. Geraldine has some advice for businesses and job seekers.

Ally Byrne is looking for volunteers across Kilkenny and Carlow to take part in a National Head Shave to raise money for cancer. You can find details HERE

John Hurley, CEO, Kilkenny Chamber joins us to discuss the launch of Kilkenny Chamber’s Sustainable Development Goal (SGD) Toolkit.

The Queen of Cookery Anne Neary is with us to shares a perfect picnic recipe.

