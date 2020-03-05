KCLR Live: Thursday 5 March 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Councillors Martin Brett and Andrea Dalton talk about trips abroad for St Patrick’s Day.

Niamh Barry talks about a Kevin Barry memorial.

Mary Casserly tells listeners about a new boxing class for people with Parkinson’s.

Bagnelstown students tell Eimear about their project researching technology use and sleep.

Lorna Sixsmith chats about the attraction of the farmer.