KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 5th January 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Sarah Duggan of the Little Green Grocer reacts to Tesco’s purchase of the old Kilkenny Mart site.

Dave Fanning joins John for a chat.

Amy discusses the Barnardos Unwanted Gifts Appeal with Colette Miller, Retail Operations and Development Manager.

Robbie Dowling tells us about Scoreline’s interview with Derek Lyng.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Carlow Kilkenny TD, on healthcare and the demand for services.

Gina Hetherington, Founder of PAWS Animal Rescue on how they are doing.

Cllr Fergal Browne, Principal of St Joseph’s National School, Carlow talks back to school as students return today. He also discusses the importance of blood donation. So far, he has donated 50 units of blood.