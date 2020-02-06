KCLR Live: Thursday 6 February 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two – 11am to 12pm:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts.If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

In Part Two, she talks to Fianna Fáil’s GE2020 candidate John McGuinness.

Musician Canice Kenealy plays a tune ahead of Bowie Day in Kilkenny this weekend, with organiser Aoife Meagher, with Derek O’ Grady of the Good Shepherd Centre.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin talks election issues with Eimear.