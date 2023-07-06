KCLR Live : Thursday 6 July 2023

On todays show, Yvonne and Lee Proctor the parents of Shannon Proctor discuss living the difficulties they have had accessing occupational therapy due to HSE’s Children’s Disability Network Team in Carlow. Jim Mulhall, the Chair of the Kilkenny IFA discusses the latest HSA workplace fatality figures and reminding everyone of farm dangers. Shane O’ Keefe spoke about the Kilkenny comedy club and gave away two tickets for the Kilkenny Comedy Show. Gina Daly, the queen of the air fryer attempts to convert Brian to her air fryer ways. This weeks episode of Ours To Protect is joined by Carlow County Council’s Climate Action coordinator Jannette O’Brien and Amy McLoughlin talks about the new social media platform ‘Threads’.