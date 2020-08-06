KCLR Live: Thursday 6th August 2020 (Full Show)

The Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour was live from Potato Market, Carlow this morning.

Thank you to all the incredible guests and local businesses who have been working tirelessly against the odds over the past few months.

A big thank you to the following….

Carlow County Council Community Information

Carlow Tourism

Local Enterprise Office Carlow

Studio Dancewear

Topline Doyles

Seven Oaks Hotel Carlow

Douglas Jewellers Carlow

Dale Bolger

Berlin Hair Lounge

Carlow Laser and Skin Clinic

Carpenter’s Bar and Lounge, Carlow

Carlow Coffee House 2020

Listen back to the show below….

PART ONE



PART TWO

