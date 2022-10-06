KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 6th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Mark Dunne, Students’ Union President at South East Technological University, tells us about the ongoing student accommodation crisis and the rising cost of third-level education. SETU Students will take part in the national walkout on Thursday, 13th October to protest over these issues.

The N24 and N25, which run through South Kilkenny, have been named among the country’s most dangerous roads. The plans for these two roads are explained by Cllr. Fidelis Doherty.

Laura Darcy of Yarrow Lane Herbs tells us the role of herbs to ease symptoms of menopause. She also chats with us about their upcoming events at the Mensana Festival.

All the way from Brisbane, Julie Anne Ryan joins us in the studio to chat about her background, her Kilkenny roots, and her London Marathon experience.

Tomorrow, 7th October, is World Potato Day! Tom Murray, Agronomist at O’Shea Farms, explains how potatoes are grown and how Irish potatoes are used and stored to make chips.

Jim Bolger, Chairman of Carlow GAA, tells us about ‘Mensana for Men,’ one of the highlights of the Carlow Mensana Festival. The event will feature a stellar lineup of men discussing men’s health and well-being.

Paul Thornton, Principal at Tullow Community School, on the delays in junior cert results.

Ully of Sorento’s Takeaway in Kilmacow tells us how the secret of the chipper.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery chats with us about the different recipes you can do with potatoes.