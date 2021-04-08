KCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Thursday 8th April, 2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 08/04/2021

On this morning’s show:

  • We check in with Darren to find out if his 85-year-old mother in law has been vaccinated yet – or if anybody from the HSE has been in touch with him since he was last on the show
  • As teachers threaten strike action, we ask Joe McKeown President of the INTO about the furious public backlash
  • Anne Maher gives us all a warning to look out for ticks especially with more of us going for walks in the woods
  • Our Sex and Relationship coach Audrey Casey talks to us about uneven desire or lack of sexual desire.
  • Mandatory vaccination is nothing new according to law lecturer Dr Jennifer Kavanagh
  • Why picking up your dog’s poo is so important – Emily Miller, Marketing Manager at Pet Mania
  • Anne Neary gives us inspiration to use up all those leftover Easter eggs

