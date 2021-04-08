KCLR LIVE: Thursday 8th April, 2021

On this morning’s show:
- We check in with Darren to find out if his 85-year-old mother in law has been vaccinated yet – or if anybody from the HSE has been in touch with him since he was last on the show
- As teachers threaten strike action, we ask Joe McKeown President of the INTO about the furious public backlash
- Anne Maher gives us all a warning to look out for ticks especially with more of us going for walks in the woods
- Our Sex and Relationship coach Audrey Casey talks to us about uneven desire or lack of sexual desire.
- Mandatory vaccination is nothing new according to law lecturer Dr Jennifer Kavanagh
- Why picking up your dog’s poo is so important – Emily Miller, Marketing Manager at Pet Mania
- Anne Neary gives us inspiration to use up all those leftover Easter eggs