KCLR Live: Thursday July 11th 2019 (Part Two)

Apologies to our listeners who missed out on part 2 of last Thursday’s show… we had a packed programme. Highlights include our cookery feature with chef Cormac Vesey from the Hibernian. John Edward Nolan from Dancing With The Stars gives us his Love Island review. Johnny Barry drops by to tell us his fond memories of the amazing entertainer Brendan Grace who sadly passed away. Adam Snoddy joins us on the phone to raise an important issue – the state of the graveyard where Walt Disney’s ancestors are buried.