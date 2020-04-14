KCLR Live: Tips for brides during Covid19

Planning a wedding can be stressful at the best of times. But a Kilkenny bridal store owner is calling on brides to stay calm and don’t panic. Caroline Rooney-Barcoe of Jeutonic Bridal Wear in Loughboy has some three tips for brides.

1: Please don’t panic and if you are considering postponing your wedding date, the first thing to do is to contact your venue. Each venue will have their own individual plan of action for the next coming weeks and months. They will want your wedding to go ahead if possible and if it’s safe to do so and depending on each couples personal circumstances they will help guide you to your decision.

2. The legal side of things: it is advised by the HSE that if you have had any change of date made that you get in contact with them to advise of the change of circumstances. Your marriage registration is valid for six months after your original planed date, so in most cases you may not have to do the full notification process again.

3. Your suppliers will want to help you as much as possible and we are blessed to have the most professional team of amazing wedding suppliers who are all there to help you. If you need to postpone your wedding they will do their best to accommodate you. In most cases your deposit is non-refundable but it is transferable to a new date should they be available. From chatting to my brides over the last few weeks, most have managed to secure all their suppliers for their new date and if not the suppliers are working together to recommend an available supplier to the couple. Don’t worry if they don’t get back to you straight away as they are dealing with a huge influx of couples all in the same situation.

Stay positive, you will have a beautiful day to look forward to. Days of the week, dates don’t really matter, what is important is two people who love each other coming together to celebrate their love.

Everyone knows how tough it’s been to postpone and they will be very grateful to be alive and to be here to celebrate with you when the day arrives.

The most important thing to remember is to stay safe, make it out the other side of this and have a huge family celebration to look forward to.