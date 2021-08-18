KCLR LIVE: Travel Expert talks passport delays, baggage policies and Ireland’s slow return to international travel

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry, is talking about passport delays and the slow return to international travel among Irish people with Dublin Airport at 60% capacity compared to 2019. According to Eoghan, there is a risk that some routes may be lost if this continues but fortunately we haven’t seen it yet with new Ryanair routes still being announced.

Eoghan shares his outlook for travel in the coming months and some important advice on what to look out for when it comes to your airline’s baggage policy.