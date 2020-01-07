KCLR Live : Tuesday 07th January 2020 (Part 1)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Listener Seamus Morrissey who was all for the RIC Commemoration on January 17th and Cllr Andrew McGuiness who was against attending it, Bagenalstown Doctor Pascal O’Dea chatted about the proposed extension of the Under 13 free GP Care, Co-Director of Nevin Economic Research Institute Tom McDonnell about the divide between pay movements in a variety of sectors in the past year, Aidan “taggy” Fogarty about his first dance in Dancing with the Stars and how he is looking for to his next dance in 2 weeks and lots lots more….