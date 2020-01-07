KCLR Live : Tuesday 07th January 2020 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

William Hoolahan and Tara Swavy from Stoneyford Operation Transformation, Roni’s Tuominen who is the Country Manager for JYSK Ireland about the opening of a new store in Carlow, Carlow College Tutor Stephanie McDermott gave us an update on the deportation of Michael Usiku , Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District Cllr Ger Carthy gave us an update on the search and recovery of Willie Whealan who has been missing since January 4th, Head of Communications with Bonkers.ie Darragh Cassidy told us about what we need to do to lower our household bills and lots lots more….