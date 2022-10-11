KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 11th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Eimear speaks with Caitlin Keely, mother of three-year-old Seán. Seán has juvenile arthritis and needs a wheelchair or specially adapted buggy. The HSE has so far been unable to provide one that would allow him to attend school and participate as normal.

Eimear Ryan, a 23-year-old speech and language therapist, has written a book that teaches parents some key language development strategies and how to apply them to their child’s stage.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services talks about auto-enrolment pensions and more.

Bressie joins us ahead of The Blizzards’ special “Unplugged & Unfiltered” live show in the Visual in Carlow this Friday.

Rackard Coady and Taggy Fogarty talk about a fundraising match they have happening with the Kilkenny Camogie Team later this month.

Cllr Fergal Browne on whether the Carlow County Council meetings should be live streamed.