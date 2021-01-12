KCLR Live: Tuesday 12th January, 2021

Family Carers Ireland tell us about their meeting with Minister for Education Norma Foley yesterday and urge for children with additional needs and their families, not to be abandoned by Government,

Louise Morris tells us about a fundraising initiative her family are involved in following a devastating fire at her brother Michael’s dream home.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services looks at the PUP and taxes that may fall due on the emergency payment, house prices and financial resolutions for the coming year,

Evelyn McDonald, Health Care Assistant at the acute medical assessment unit at St. Luke’s General Hospital tells us about her relief at receiving the Covid vaccine late last week,

Colm Neville, Chair of the South East branch of the Irish Hotels Federation calls on Government for an Emergency Tourism budget,

Dr. Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical looks at what things are like within the community and discusses latest Covid figures locally,

Johnny Holden of Cleere’s Bar tells us about their online concert series

And, there’s a new moon emerging tonight – Debbie Boyle, of Angelic Connections talks about inviting positive energy into our lives.