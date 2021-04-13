KCLR Live: Tuesday 13th April, 2021

IT Carlow student Owen Power tells us about how he’s quarantined in the Holiday Inn in Dublin where he’s losing track of the days since he returned from work placement in South Africa.

La Rivista restaurant in Kilkenny is expanding and has taken over a new premises at no17 Parliament Street in Kilkenny city. We find out what plans Jennifer Quinn has for the business….

Notorious gambler Tony O’Reilly reveals a movie may be made based on the book about his addiction, Tony 10. He also warns how he we currently have a “gambling pandemic” and legislation is not keeping up.

In part two, Eimear talks to personal trainer Nathalie Lennon, about eating disorders after the sad death of Nikki Grahame. Nikki who shot to fame on Big Brother lost her battle with anorexia after 30 years of struggles.

Helena Power, well-being and awareness worker with the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement, reveals that hate speech directed at Travellers has gotten worse recently .

KCLR Live financial expert Gerry Farrell answers questions on life cover.

Today’s show finishes with the amazing Robert Grace – Graiguenamanagh singer songwriter whose song “Fake Fine” has gone platinum.