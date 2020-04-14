KCLR Live: Tuesday 14 April 2020 (Part One and Two)

Part One: 10am-1am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Eimear talks to Covid19 survivor, Tomás Jackman.

Michael Glynn talks about the search for the mystery Euromillions ticket winner in Callan.

Liam McCabe tells listeners about the rescue of sheepdog Ruby.

Personal finance expert Gerry Farrell answers your finance questions.

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Philip Ireland chats about fixing punctures for front line workers.

Chief Super Dominic Hayes catches up with Eimear about the Gardai’s work.

Caroline Rooney-Barcoe gives brides some planning tips.

Tara Callaghan talks about why she painted a mural in Gowran.

We hear from Donna Dunne Fitness in Stoneyford about a Go Fund Me campaign for frontline workers.

Brendan Hennessy tells Eimear about Ben FM.