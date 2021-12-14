KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 14 December, 2021

On Today’s Show:

Keith Cassidy, Psychotherapist shares his top tips for enjoying a sober Christmas at home with family & friends.

We hear from musician Jimmy Tyrell, the Carlow native that has made it to the finals of the X Factor in Malta.

Financial advice from Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services, who is taking a look at the government plans to give €100 electricity credit to Irish households.

Ultan Connolly, Kilkenny Citizens Information Centre centre joins the conversation of the electricity credit and what that might look like for electricity customers.

Making Christmas shopping and eating more sustainable. We chat with Sharon Keilthy, Climate Ambassador & CEO of Jiminy Eco Toys and Grainne Ryan, Country Coordinator for the Climate Pact and Climate Action Officer at An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit who share some practical tips to reduce your carbon footprint this Christmas.

Dylan Hand, 6th year & Nicole Kirk, 4th Year and Teacher Helena Cahill chat to Eimear The Pres Release the 16-page publication containing only student voices from Presentation, Bagenalstown, that will be published in this week’s Nationalist.

Ciara Quinn, Operations Manager at the Good Shepherd Centre joins Eimear to thank the public for their generosity in raising €5000 in street collections and to share information on upcoming fundraising events for the centre.

John Nolan shares an update on booster efforts in London and how the general public is responding.

