KCLR Live: Tuesday 14th July 2020 (Full Show)

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 14/07/2020

The Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour was in Tullow this morning and we were talking to local business.

Eimear spoke to many people and businesses including….

  • Peadar Mulligan – Classic Wedding Car and Limo Hire
  • Conor Ward – Ward’s Greengrocer and Health Store
  • Joe O’Toole – O’Toole’s Circle K
  • John Colgan of the Tara Arms
  • Linda Smith – Garden Haven
  • Sharon Kelly – Riverbank Restaurant
  • Dave and Miriam Lloyd – Café de Mode, Ballon
  • Bernie Campbell – MC Wallcoverings Ltd
  • Ray from Flynn’s Tullow
  • Robin Johnson – Johnson’s Tailors
  • Morgan Drea – Morgan’s Medical Hall
  • Helen Demetriou – Thrive Cafe

PART ONE

PART TWO

