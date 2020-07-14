KCLR Live: Tuesday 14th July 2020 (Full Show)

The Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour was in Tullow this morning and we were talking to local business.

Eimear spoke to many people and businesses including….

Peadar Mulligan – Classic Wedding Car and Limo Hire

Conor Ward – Ward’s Greengrocer and Health Store

Joe O’Toole – O’Toole’s Circle K

John Colgan of the Tara Arms

Linda Smith – Garden Haven

Sharon Kelly – Riverbank Restaurant

Dave and Miriam Lloyd – Café de Mode, Ballon

Bernie Campbell – MC Wallcoverings Ltd

Ray from Flynn’s Tullow

Robin Johnson – Johnson’s Tailors

Morgan Drea – Morgan’s Medical Hall

Helen Demetriou – Thrive Cafe

PART ONE



PART TWO

