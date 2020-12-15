KCLR Live: Tuesday 15th December, 2020

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

A look at what life is like for our college students during Covid restrictions,

The Kilkenny dad trying to drive policy change in the area of disability and mental health,

Éist Cancer Support Centre take their Christmas Concert online,

June Doran on keeping up with demand in the property market and looking forward to a positive 2021.

Derek O’Grady, is giving back by fundraising for The Good Shepherd Centre,

Nurses continue to be the largest group of healthcare workers infected with Covid19, Liz Curran of the INMO discusses the issues affecting our front line staff.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us what is in store weather wise.

Cathy Power is writing on GAA nostalgia and needs your help,

And, Carlow Mental Health Association are spreading 12 Days of Christmas kindness – Jo Donoghue tells us how we can get involved,