Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Tuesday 16th July 2019 (Part Two)

KCLR96FM News & Sport 16/07/2019
Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, presenter, with Lynda Mooney, producer, of KCLR Live
Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, presenter, with Lynda Mooney, producer, of KCLR Live

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests,your calls, comments and texts.

Kevin Hennessy from Hennessy Hypnotherapy joined Eimear in studio today to speak about mental health.

Kevin is a clinical hypnotherapist, cognitive bahavioural therapist, trainer, coach and mentor. He discusses why people fear certain things and how to manage common fears.

Professional Dancer John Edward Nolan is our Love Island correspondant. He spoke to Eimear about fellow dancer Curtis Pritchard, a contestant in the villa!

Close