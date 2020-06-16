KCLR Live: Tuesday 16th June 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today…

We hear from our local TD’s from all parties about government formation and learn more about the five year plan.

John Brophy from the Fairgreen Shopping Centre and Marion Acreman about how they’re doing as more Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services was on talking about personal finance, focusing on mortgages and pensions.

Eimear spoke to Bee O’Grady, a nurse from Kilkenny who returned to the frontlines for Covid-19, Bee is a co-founder of Mountain View in South Kilkenny.

Derek Shannon, Head of Bank of Ireland for Carlow & Kilkenny talks about the reopening of branches locally.

And Martha Jane Duggan from the Carlow Sports Partnership and Sandra Collins from the Carlow & Kilkenny Children and Young People’s Services Committee were on talking about Healthy Carlow and Kilkenny with a special focus on families staying active.