KCLR Live: Tuesday 16th March, 2021

On Tuesday’s Show:

* We chat to “miracle man” James Hennessy from the National Reptile Zoo who survived after his small plane came down between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown.

* Money advice with Gerry Farrell.

* Dry, sunny weather in store for St Patrick’s Day as Gardai urge people to stay home.

* Sandrine Ndahiro, PhD Candidate at UL & Researcher in Contemporary African Literature discusses the International Day For the Elimination of Racial Discrimination,

* What a difference a year makes. Today sees the start of the four-day Cheltenham Festival.

*Horse exclusion zones in Kilkenny city – we debate the issue with Councillors Andrew McGuinness and Maria Dollard.