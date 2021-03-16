KCLR Live: Tuesday 16th March, 2021

On Tuesday’s Show:
* We chat to “miracle man” James Hennessy from the National Reptile Zoo who survived after his small plane came down between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown.
* Money advice with Gerry Farrell.
* Dry, sunny weather in store for St Patrick’s Day as Gardai urge people to stay home.
* Sandrine Ndahiro, PhD Candidate at UL & Researcher in Contemporary African Literature discusses the International Day For the Elimination of Racial Discrimination,
* What a difference a year makes. Today sees the start of the four-day Cheltenham Festival.
*Horse exclusion zones in Kilkenny city – we debate the issue with Councillors Andrew McGuinness and Maria Dollard.