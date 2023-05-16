KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 16th May 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, it’s national volunteer week, so many of you volunteer in Carlow-Kilkenny, from girl guides to Park Run, and we hear your stories. Bouncy castles are under pressure with communion season here. Our money man, Gerry Farrell, answers your retirement questions, as some have asked me about the earliest date they can receive their pension. Jenny tells us how the pink army is out to raise funds and awareness of breast cancer again and reminds us to check our boobies! A new bike shop for Kilkenny, more on the looming strike for the fire service, & lots more.