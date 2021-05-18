KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 18th May, 2021

General Manager of St Luke’s Anne Slattery explains the impact of the cyber attack on our local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny and outlines how hospital services are affected.

Retired GP John Cuddihy, Chair of the liaison group between St. Luke’s Hospital & GP’s condemns cyber attacks.

It’s National Volunteering Week and we are joined by Selena Grace from the newly opened Kilkenny Volunteer Centre

Financial Advise with Gerry Farrell as he talks about protecting our businesses and data and on a positive note, we look at what we did right economically during Covid.

Housing issues come to the fore as Thomas (33) explains how he’s still living at home with his parents and has been on the housing list for 16 years but received a letter yesterday morning saying he had been rejected for a new local scheme.

Two engagement rings for one local couple as the queen of DIY, Kate Gaynor from Carlow Paint Hub tells us her amazing story of popping the question to her partner, Susan.

More on housing solutions with Cllr Maria Dollard who is calling for an innovative approach to housing policy.

Finally we hear from Michael Leahy, Senior Executive Officer, Kilkenny County Council’s Housing Department on how the application process to get on the housing list is being toughened.

Your calls, comments and texts as always.

Listen Back….