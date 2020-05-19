KCLR Live: Tuesday 19th May 2020 (Full show)

Part One:

John Brophy, Captain of Carlow Golf Club talks about the joy of golfing in phase one.

Cllr David Fitzgerald and Gary Graham, shoe shop owner on High Street chats about the proposed temporary one-way system in Kilkenny.

Nicola Keeshan of Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership talks about the importance of sport.

Michel Fortune chats about scallions.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell answers all your finance questions.

Part Two:

Colm Murray shares My Local Area from Talbot’s Inch Village in Kilkenny city.

Business owner Ann Barber talks about the one-way system/pedestrianisation of High St and Rose Inn Street.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness highlights the plight of parents seeking secondary school places for their children in Kilkenny.

Shannon O’Neill tells Eimear about a fundraising effort for her best friend of Chloe Kavanagh from Graiguenamanagh.

Tile and Style Carlow’s Bernard Horohan chats about the return to work for retail and construction.

Kim Finnegan runs The Wild Flower Café in Rathvilly and loves her rural business.

Stephanie Dunne, a third-year student of Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny, shares her poem with listeners.