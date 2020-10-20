KCLR Live: Tuesday 20 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Local businessman and hurler TJ Reid has been telling KCLR Live that he’s not a fan of the Level Five restrictions.

Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghráinne tells Eimear about her flu vaccine clinic in Carlow.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell talks about the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and mortgage breaks.

Part Two:

KCLR Live producer Christine Tobin joins Eimear to explain the Level 5 restrictions.

Mark Carpenter, undertaker and owner of Carpenter’s Bar and Off License talks about what Level means for his business and members of the community.

Acupuncturist Jason Walsh chats about his business under Covid challenges.

Kerrywoman Deirdre Walsh explains why Fungi the dolphin is a national treasure.

John Keane tries the ‘KCLR Live Just For The Craic Quiz’.