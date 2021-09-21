KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 21 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Journalist Sean Mccarthaigh joins us to discuss the calls for a major review by James Campbell, father of a young woman who died after giving birth in St. Luke’s Hospital in 2016, following a number of unavoidable deaths.

Sarah Byrne Chairperson of Hackettstown Playground Group on the new playground there with a focus on inclusivity.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services is reminding us that with supply chain challenges due to Brexit and Covid, it’s time to get your ducks in a row for Christmas.

Cllr Andy Gladney has an update on his meeting with the ESB about scheduled power outages due in Bagenaltown this weekend.

Dr Emer Begley, Senior Project Manager at the National Dementia Office is talking to us about World Alzheimer Day and the Dementia: Understand Together campaign.

Catriona Gleeson, Ceo Women For Election an independent organisation that trains women to stand for election to help address the poor record of women in politics in Ireland.

Rustiq Hair Salon’s Denise Walsh, Meaghan O’Daly and Lauren Moore on their win at the Irish Hairdressers Federation Awards.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere on the expected shortfall of 1 million euro for Kilkenny County Council.