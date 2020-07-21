KCLR Live: Tuesday 21st July 2020 (Full Show)

Our show today was the “Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour” in the sunshine in Castlecomer.

During the programme Eimear spoke to many people including…

Noel Garvan, owner of Castlecomer Health and Fitness and Injury Clinic

Jimmy Blaney, Business Development Manager, Mechanical Modular Solutions Ltd

Sean Comer, Avalon House Hotel

Rosemarie Durr Pottery

Linda Slattery, Quirke’s Pharmacy

Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park

Gerry Farrell from Castleview Financial Services about personal finance.

Jamie Dowling, The Gym Castlecomer

Emma Taylor, Café One

PART ONE



PART TWO

