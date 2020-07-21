Catch UpKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Tuesday 21st July 2020 (Full Show)

Listen back to the show here

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 21/07/2020

Our show today was the “Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour” in the sunshine in Castlecomer.

During the programme Eimear spoke to many people including…

  • Noel Garvan, owner of Castlecomer Health and Fitness and Injury Clinic
  • Jimmy Blaney, Business Development Manager, Mechanical Modular Solutions Ltd
  • Sean Comer, Avalon House Hotel
  • Rosemarie Durr Pottery
  • Linda Slattery, Quirke’s Pharmacy
  • Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park
  • Gerry Farrell from Castleview Financial Services about personal finance.
  • Jamie Dowling, The Gym Castlecomer
  • Emma Taylor, Café One

PART ONE

PART TWO

Close