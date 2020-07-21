KCLR Live: Tuesday 21st July 2020 (Full Show)

Our show today was the “Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour” in the sunshine in Castlecomer.
During the programme Eimear spoke to many people including…
- Noel Garvan, owner of Castlecomer Health and Fitness and Injury Clinic
- Jimmy Blaney, Business Development Manager, Mechanical Modular Solutions Ltd
- Sean Comer, Avalon House Hotel
- Rosemarie Durr Pottery
- Linda Slattery, Quirke’s Pharmacy
- Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park
- Gerry Farrell from Castleview Financial Services about personal finance.
- Jamie Dowling, The Gym Castlecomer
- Emma Taylor, Café One
