KCLR Live: Tuesday 22nd December, 2020

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Emily Dalton originally from Callan and now living in London talks about her heartbreak at not being able to visit home this Christmas,

Carlow man Shane Timmons who is a researcher with the ESRI discusses new findings on the risks involved with meeting people indoors or outdoors this festive season.

Elaine Curtis of Carlow Voices chats about their new Christmas video and we hear from Musical Director Patrick Rafter and choir member Mary Cowan on what being a member means to her, following the loss of her daughter.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services on Ireland being ranked the 2nd best country in the world to live in.

Vicky Wall who works in a local GP surgery tells us of the extreme difficulties they are experiencing after being left without an Eir broadband connection since December the 11th and CEO of Eir, Carolan Lennon responds to our plea for help.

Dr. John Cuddihy talks about the roll out of a Covid19 vaccine and how the stark images of the past months will stay with him forever.

Mary Williams updates us on an emotional reunion with her long lost friend, Kilkenny woman Kathleen Walsh.

And, Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home speaks candidly about a widespread Covid outbreak at the Nursing home.