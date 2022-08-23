KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 23rd August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor chats to us about the job announcement for Carlow under the expansion plan from MSD. She also discusses the issue of school transport.

Edwina Grace was out and about on our local streets to speak with our listeners on their opinion on school uniforms.

Jacqui O’Connor, Head of Accommodation with South East Technological University (S.E.T.U.), tells us about SETU’s Student Pad, a website that connects homeowners and students.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services discusses grocery inflation and how this could affect consumers.

Amy McLoughlin talks to John about the baggage chaos in Dublin Airport and her opinion on school uniforms.

Padraig O’Gorman, Director of Services with Carlow County Council, tells us about the new Carlow town bus service and temporary closures in preparation for its introduction.

Credit Union in Callan has gotten the go-ahead for an ATM. Cllr Joe Lyons speaks to us about this.

Writer and Director Heather Grogan tells us about the Irish Premiere of Award Winning film ‘Mrs. H’ that is set to return to Carlow for one night only!

The Burnchurch Band joins us in the studio to chat about their gigs and they also give us a taste of their music with a live performance.