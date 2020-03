There was lots on today’s show.

Eimear spoke to Rosie Tighe from Carlow, living in Philadelphia USA who has Covid19 but is ok and returning to work soon.

We heard from Gerry Farrell, our Personal Finance expert from Castle View Financial Services was in to answering all your questions.

Also from John Nolan, the Carlow IFA chairman about the UK lockdown and what it means for Irish farmers.

PART ONE



PART TWO