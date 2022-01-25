KCLR Live: Tuesday 25 January 2022

On today’s show,

Ashling Farrell. We hear a Kilkenny woman’s terrifying story of being bitten by a dog while out walking on a country road. Aisling needed stitches after a Staffie attacked her.

Cllr David Fitzgerald. Walking and cycling infrastructure coming to a town or village near you but what about upgrading our roads?

Kilkenny Listener who is a pensioner. A pensioner tells us how she can only turn on her heating for two hours a day as energy bills soar.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services. Gerry Farrell advises on how changes in the banking system are confusing for older customers who are having to switch banks.

Catherine Wheatley, Spokesperson for Irish Families Through Surrogacy. The amazing story of a Kilkenny woman who is now the mother of twins after being told she wouldn’t be able to have babies.

Ollie “Racey” Byrne, Owner of Racey Byrne’s Pub. Carlow pub featured in The Sunday World’s Pub Spy.

Agata Rybak, Owner of Kings Mill Restaurant. Owners of an Italian restaurant in Carlow on operating in normal times for the first time in a year of being in business.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager Environmental Education Unit. Curracloe in Co Wexford wins ‘Ireland’s Best Beach’ for 2022