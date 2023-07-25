KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 25th July 2023

KCLR LIVE:

Today on World Drowning Prevention Day, Claire Dunphy from Water Safety Ireland joins Una to tell us how to keep safe on summer swims.

Pat Crotty of Paris Texas joins Una in studio to discuss the Nighttime Economy Noise Mitigating Grant Scheme and what it means for residential areas in Kilkenny.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services is with us to discuss Financial Infidelity and financial options for couples.

We catch up with our own Edwina Grace, live from the official opening of the first segment of the Southeast Greenway in Rosbercon.

Darragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie chats to Una about high electricity prices and rising levels of inflation in Ireland.

Ahead of Ladies’ Day this weekend, Eddie Scally, Manager of Gowran Park Race Course gives Una an idea of what we can expect on Gowran’s most stylish day of the year.

Finally, Tracy McEnaney Executive Librarian with Libraries Ireland tells us all about the different goodies that children can pick up from their local library and the best reads to keep children busy for the summer holidays.

