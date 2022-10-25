KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 25th October, 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Dr Mary Ryan, Consultant Endocrinologist joins the conversation and talks us through peri and post-menopause symptoms. She answers some listeners’ questions.

Kevin Connolly Healthy Living in Athy tells us about Annutri, a scalp oil.

A backlog for the driving test as people are waiting up to 10 weeks to sit the test. Brenda Bolger School of Motoring tells us more.

Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald launches his autumn series of town hall meetings.

Paul Gavin, Managing Director, Eicea Energy on a Cost of Living meeting in the Town Hall tomorrow evening.

We hear about Sunshine Juice Ltd in Tinryland from Paul Walshe.

Brid Meighan, Service Manager with KASA joined Eimear in studio to remind people of the services provided, the expansion of their adolescent services, sexual violence and consent.

Closing time will be later in our pubs, we catch up with Anthony Morrison Local Chair of The Vintners Association to find out more.

Mrs Smart Money gives us financial advice today as mortgage interest rates are set to go up again, this time by 0.75%

Ian Gardner tells us about the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan

The three-legged cat has been reunited with his owner in Freshford.