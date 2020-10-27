KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 27th October 2020 (Full Show)

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Professor Anthony Staines gives his latest thoughts on the latest Covid19 figures.

Leanne Sweeney of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership discusses a confidential new service.

Fertility Consultant, Dr. Bart Kuczera of Beacon CARE Fertility discusses the impact of stress, male infertility, egg freezing and going it alone.

Gerry Farrell talks us through personal finance issues, from pensions to house prices.

Sexologist Emily Power Smith has some tips for lock-down love.

Sports Inclusion Officer with Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership, Seamus Nugent outlines a new Sport Ireland initiative,

Ralph Riegel of the Irish Independent reports live from Cork following an apparent murder-suicide in the county.

Garda Andy Neill urges the public to remember that fireworks are illegal, following the seizure of over €3,000 worth in Urlingford over the weekend.