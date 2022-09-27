KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 27th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Eight-year-old Brianna Phelan from Johnswell Road in Kilkenny has had her life-changing scoliosis surgery cancelled again. Her mother Triona told us they were ‘ecstatic’ when they got a new date for the surgery, but the operation had to be postponed once again due to a lack of beds. Triona spoke with Eimear this morning and explained her frustrations.

Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill on his success as he was crowned World Champion at the FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for young horses at Lanaken in Belgium at the weekend.

Emmet Lannigan and Sonia MacPartland of the Kilkenny Design Centre are hand-delivering some of their homemade Irish delights in honour of World Tourism Day today.

Edwina Grace was out and about to find out how people feel about the upcoming budget.

Rita Kelly, Chairperson, Carlow Mental Health Association tells us about Mensana Fest Carlow.

Eimear is joined by Garrett Cummins, brother of Fr. John Cummins, who died in an accident three years ago, to tell her about ‘ My Life In Your Hands’. Fr. John left behind hundreds of sermons on his personal computer. Following the discovery, his family has now published his writings to honour his memory and share his reflections.

Cllr Martin Brett, newly appointed Chair of the Joint Policing Committee chats with Eimear.