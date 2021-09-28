KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 28 September, 2021

On today’s show:

Brian Redmond is asking Quantity Surveyor Ronan Mcgrath, McGrath Quantity Surveyor’s what is driving the costs of construction so high.

Jannette O’Brien, Environmental Awareness Officer, Carlow County Council joins us to talk about

Carlow and Kilkenny County Council’s online webinar this Thursday 30th September from 7-8pm aimed at encouraging us to consciously dispose of our coffee cups.

Link to sign up to the webinar: HERE

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services is talking about increasing energy costs and what we can do about them. We also take a look at cryptocurrency and whether you could be liable for tax on your gains. Gerry answers listener queries on student accommodation and the struggle to get life cover.

Dr. Maureen Gaffney, Author of Your One Wild and Precious Life, using the latest groundbreaking research, leading psychologist and bestselling author of Flourishing, Maureen Gaffney has written an inspiring and practical guide for getting to grips with time

Princess Zoe runs for local Gowran trainer Anthony (Tony) Mullins in France this Saturday in the Prix Du Cadran, Brendan Hennessy has the latest

Cllr David Fitzgerald, Fine Gael, Kilkenny Municipal District on three new developments in Kilkenny set to deliver 161 news homes.

John Edward Nolan joins us to talk all things Strictly!