KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 3 August, 2021

On Tuesday’s KCLR LIVE with Edward Hayden:

Joanna Cunningham, Executive Director at the Watergate Theatre joins us to talk about the upcoming series of concerts ‘September Sounds’ and how Kilkenny musicians can get involved.

Gary Graham, Graham’s Shoes joins us to talk about back to school shoes and fittings, styles for summer and how you can stay looking your best at Grahamshoes.ie and purpletag.ie.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Service is taking a look at the Olympics, the financial costs and benefits what lessons we can learn from them about our own financial planning

Jacinta O’Connell, Author of Girls Like You: The Long Road Back from Bessborough joins Edward to discuss her first publication, a memoir of her time at Bessborough Mother and Baby Home.

Miriam Donohue, Senior Communications Manager with GOAL is inviting you to walk, run or cycle its 100km in August Challenge to raise funds to support vulnerable communities over the world.

Samantha Rawson of the Canine College joins us for the first in a brand new feature on KCLR Live, “It’s a Dog’s Life” with thanks to Connolly’s Redmill’s and the full range of Leader Natural Dog Nutrition. See redmills.ie. Samantha takes a look at what it means to be a dog owner and the commitment required.